Miranda Lambert's loved ones have never seen her as happy as she is today, with boyfriend Anderson East, E! News has learned.
The 33-year-old country star and 28-year-old soul musician have been dating for more than a year now. Their relationship was revealed in December 2015, months after Blake Shelton, 40, filed for divorce from her after four years of marriage. They share no children.
E! News learned last October that Lambert and East have discussed getting married and starting a family. A source said Friday the plans are still on the agenda.
"Miranda and Anderson are doing good. They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public's way. They are definitely gonna get married," the source told E! News exclusively. "They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all."
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
"They never argue and just are both understanding with one another. Miranda and Anderson have couple time and during that they always give back to the community and their charities. Miranda is happy and everything else is in perfect place between her heath, music and her love life," the source added. "Miranda's friends and family have never seen her this happy. This year is going be big for Miranda!"
Meanwhile, Lambert and Shelton, who has himself moved on with 47-year-old girlfriend and The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani, are not on bad terms.
"They have crossed paths and spoken to each other but have let the past go and just want each other to be happy," the source told E! News. "They are both adults that realized their paths were not meant for each other in the end."
"Miranda is really just laid back at this point and tries to just not stress on the little things," the source added.