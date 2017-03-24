Miranda Lambert's loved ones have never seen her as happy as she is today, with boyfriend Anderson East, E! News has learned.

The 33-year-old country star and 28-year-old soul musician have been dating for more than a year now. Their relationship was revealed in December 2015, months after Blake Shelton, 40, filed for divorce from her after four years of marriage. They share no children.

E! News learned last October that Lambert and East have discussed getting married and starting a family. A source said Friday the plans are still on the agenda.

"Miranda and Anderson are doing good. They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public's way. They are definitely gonna get married," the source told E! News exclusively. "They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all."