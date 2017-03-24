Mindy Kaling and Senator Cory Booker Just Set up a Date Over Twitter and It Was Adorable

Mindy Kaling's character on The Mindy Show Mindy Lahiri called out New Jersey Senator Cory Booker during a recent episode, and while stuff like that typically gets ignored by politicians, it actually did just the opposite this time around.

Booker took to Twitter on Friday to playfully address how Mindy's Newark diss broke his heart. "Ouch," he wrote beside a broken-heart emoji. "Heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night."

Though he said he disagreed with her view, he wrote, "I still [heart] u!"

And so began the flirting...

Kaling responded, "Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool. Thanks for the [love]," she wrote with a heart emoji, adding, "It's mutual!"

Thus, Booker seized the opportunity and decided to ask Kaling out.

"You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification," he tweeted back. "And If the [love] is really mutual... Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes."

OK, yes we're dying, but it only gets better...

She said YES!

"Yes," she wrote back. "Now let me get that PATH train schedule." (For reference, the PATH train is the Port Authority Trans-Hudson train, a rapid transit system serving Newark, Harrison, Hoboken, and Jersey City. In January, N.J. government passed a 10-year capital plan to include a $1.7 billion extension for the train, which is expected to start in 2020).

However, Booker being the gentleman that he is said he'd send a car for her.

"Thank you! PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound," he responded. "But you are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door."

And now we're anxiously awaiting to see how this all pans out.

