Mindy Kaling's character on The Mindy Show Mindy Lahiri called out New Jersey Senator Cory Booker during a recent episode, and while stuff like that typically gets ignored by politicians, it actually did just the opposite this time around.

Booker took to Twitter on Friday to playfully address how Mindy's Newark diss broke his heart. "Ouch," he wrote beside a broken-heart emoji. "Heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night."

Though he said he disagreed with her view, he wrote, "I still [heart] u!"

And so began the flirting...