Comparing Prince William's and Prince George's Early Educations

While some things change, others stay the same.

When Prince William went to his first day of nursery school, more than 100 reporters stood at the schoolhouse gates to watch Princess Diana and Prince Charles drop off their older son at Mrs. Mynors' Nursery School. It was the first time a member of the royal family had attended nursery school outside of Buckingham Palace, and it certainly was quite the sight.

The royal couple chose to send their son to a Montessori school, a method that balances work and play and encourages children to develop at their own rate. The method might have stuck with Wills, as he and wife Kate Middleton opted to send their son, Prince George, to Westacre Montessori School for nursery. Of course, Prince George's first day differed drastically from that of his father's.