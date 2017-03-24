Comparing Prince William's and Prince George's Early Educations

While some things change, others stay the same.
When Prince William went to his first day of nursery school, more than 100 reporters stood at the schoolhouse gates to watch Princess Diana and Prince Charles drop off their older son at Mrs. Mynors' Nursery School. It was the first time a member of the royal family had attended nursery school outside of Buckingham Palace, and it certainly was quite the sight.
The royal couple chose to send their son to a Montessori school, a method that balances work and play and encourages children to develop at their own rate. The method might have stuck with Wills, as he and wife Kate Middleton opted to send their son, Prince George, to Westacre Montessori School for nursery. Of course, Prince George's first day differed drastically from that of his father's.
The Duchess of Cambridge; David Levenson/Getty Images
No one knew Prince George had attended his first day until the couple announced it themselves with an adorable photo of the three year old with his backpack. Mama Kate, of course, took the picture. Prince William and Kate Middleton's desire for privacy for their children often means they break away from royal tradition, and their selection for their son's new school, Thomas's Battersea, which he will start in September, keeps in line with their efforts.
Prince William and Prince Harry attended all-boys school Wetherby, which many thought George would attend, too, before they headed off to Eton. But according to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge wanted her toddler at a coed school so his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, could join him down the line. When it comes down to numbers, Wetherby currently costs more money than Thomas's Battersea.
Wetherby would have cost the royal couple about $8,570 per term, while Thomas's Battersea rings in at just under $8,000 per term. Not a steep savings, but a savings nonetheless.
"Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education," Kensington Palace announced Friday.
We just can't wait to see more pictures of George as a star student!