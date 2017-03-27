Attention Bella Army: Brie Bella is letting you in on a little secret!
As Brie's due date draws closer, the Total Divas star is dishing about her pregnancy and her husband Daniel Bryan in an exclusive interview with E! News. During the interview, Brie reveals that cameras will be following her "all the way to labor," which means fans will get to see Brie give birth to her and Bryan's baby girl!
"It's insane cause at first I was like...I don't know you hear women want to beat up everyone in the hospital room as it is, I can't imagine having the cameras in there," Brie tells E! News in the video above.
But Brie thought it would be "neat" to have the audience go through that experience with her.
"I feel like it would be really neat, all of my audience and all my fanbase and the Bella Army has seen me get engaged on TV, they've seen me get married on TV," Brie explains. "And I thought what the heck, why not see me give birth on TV."
We'll have to wait until Total Bellas season two to see Brie give birth, but we'll get to catch up with Brie, Nikki Bella and all of the WWE stars when Total Divas returns on April 5!
Watch the video above to see Brie talk more about her birth plans for Birdy Joe Danielson and to find out what she says about Bryan possibly returning to the WWE ring!
Total Divas returns Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Total Bellas season 2 premieres in 2017, only on E!