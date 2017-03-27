Attention Bella Army: Brie Bella is letting you in on a little secret!

As Brie's due date draws closer, the Total Divas star is dishing about her pregnancy and her husband Daniel Bryan in an exclusive interview with E! News. During the interview, Brie reveals that cameras will be following her "all the way to labor," which means fans will get to see Brie give birth to her and Bryan's baby girl!

"It's insane cause at first I was like...I don't know you hear women want to beat up everyone in the hospital room as it is, I can't imagine having the cameras in there," Brie tells E! News in the video above.