What's the secret to looking flawless at any age?
You might have to ask Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry and Cindy Crawford for that answer because these women are so incredibly stunning!
The trio is living proof that we shouldn't worry about growing older, we can still have a rockin' body no matter what age we are. While these three ladies have been in the spotlight for years, we think they look better than ever right now. They're confident and they've embraced their bodies, which just makes them even more beautiful.
Both Cindy and Halle have even recently shown off their gorgeous bikini bodies on Instagram, leaving us speechless.
Take a look at the E! News video above to see the stars who never seem to age and to see Jennifer's beauty secret!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.