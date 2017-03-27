Get ready for this blast from the past!

While chatting with Josh Henderson on the set of his Rogue magazine cover shoot—which hits stands June 1— at SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, E! News' Zuri Hall got The Arrangement star to spill the beans about his previous relationship with Ashlee Simpson Ross and the time he appeared on her MTV reality series, The Ashlee Simpson Show, in 2004. Remember this?!!

"Well, she and I dated for about a year and a half and we were super close," Josh explained. "We were kids. I had just gotten off of a reality show called Popstars [2], so I had cameras following me for a year. I didn't want to really do it with the relationship kind of thing and cameras, so we ended our relationship. But, she's amazing and has a family now and I'm super proud of her."