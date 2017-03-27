Found: the spring staple you didn't know you needed.

Mini skirts, floral dresses, cuffed jeans, flat mules...all obvious (and on-trend) warm-weather pieces, right? But you're forgetting one new favorite of Gigi Hadid's (and soon-to-be yours): trousers.

They're neutral enough to go with anything (knit sweaters, fitted crop tops, etc.), but they're a dressed-up version of your usual denim. Automatically, you'll feel more grown up and sophisticated—#adulting might just start coming naturally to you—yet they come in different colors, patterns and styles (like the plaid cropped Miaou flares Gigi's wearing), making them the ultimate cool-girl way of taking yourself seriously.