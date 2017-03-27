Gigi Hadid Wears the Spring Staple You Didn't Know You Needed

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Found: the spring staple you didn't know you needed.

Mini skirts, floral dresses, cuffed jeans, flat mules...all obvious (and on-trend) warm-weather pieces, right? But you're forgetting one new favorite of Gigi Hadid's (and soon-to-be yours): trousers.

They're neutral enough to go with anything (knit sweaters, fitted crop tops, etc.), but they're a dressed-up version of your usual denim. Automatically, you'll feel more grown up and sophisticated—#adulting might just start coming naturally to you—yet they come in different colors, patterns and styles (like the plaid cropped Miaou flares Gigi's wearing), making them the ultimate cool-girl way of taking yourself seriously.

ESC: Bella Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Image

In addition to cropped flare trousers, cuffed cigarette pants should also be hanging in your closet. Bella Hadidpaired her high-waisted pants with a crop top! Just lose the coat and you've got yourself a killer spring-perfect nighttime look—one you could potentially wear from the office to the restaurant (depending on how much skin you're showing, but you could always throw on a blazer). 

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The last of the transitional trouser styles is Victoria Beckham's go-to, oversized fit. Now, clearly, hers are a bit exaggerated for everyday wear, but wide-legs are in this spring! Just tuck in a tee and walk out the door (not before slipping on some sneakers, of course).

If you're tired of wearing the same jeans over and over again, here's a fashion-forward alternative that'll have everyone impressed. So shop the below picks then rock them like a pro!

Shop the Look

ESC: Spring Trousers

Topshop Gingham Mensy Trousers, $75

ESC: Spring Trousers

Brunello Cucinelli Cropped Stretch-Cotton Bootcut Pants, $430

ESC: Spring Trousers

Mango Beads Flare Trousers, $100

ESC: Spring Trousers

H&M Wide-Cut Silk Pants, $99

ESC: Spring Trousers

TOTÊME Matra Twill Bootcut Pants, $140

ESC: Spring Trousers

Valentino Printed Silk-Satin Tapered Pants, $592

ESC: Spring Trousers

Zara Cropped Straight-Cut Trousers, $70

ESC: Spring Trousers

Zimmermann Mischief Herringbone Silk and Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants, $238

And you thought jeans were multi-talented.

