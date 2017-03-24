Christina El Moussa Is Dating Hunky Hockey Player Nate Thompson

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Jerod Harris/WireImage
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Jerod Harris/WireImage
We thought Christina El Moussa was on a date Wednesday night when she was spotted with a mystery man at the Anaheim Ducks hockey game, but it turns out her focus was actually on someone inside the rink.
E! News can exclusively confirm the Flip or Flop star has been dating hockey player Nate Thompson for "about a month." She was at the game earlier this week with one of his buddies, cheering him on in the stands as his team took the win over the Edmonton Oilers. We're also told she's attended several other games this season, too.
Christina and Nate first sparked a bit of speculation after the athlete posted a photo with her on Instagram during the Lady Ducks fashion show, a charity event for the Children's Hospital of Orange County. Before that, a source tells us they were seen chatting it up during the Ducks in Tux charity event in January.
Though Christina's rep told us the pair are "just friends," things could definitely work between them considering their similar situations. Nate is also divorced and shares a son with his ex-wife.
Meanwhile, Tarek El Moussa officially filed for divorce in January, though the couple had been split up for many months.
Upon making their breakup public, the former reality star couple revealed that they'd both been seeing other people.
Christina gave things a shot with contractor Gary Anderson, while Tarek paired off with their nanny, Alyssa Logan. However, both relationships have come to an end.
Darcy Hemley, 2014, HGTV/Scripps Networks
In late February (following her split from Anderson), Christina's rep told E! News, "Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind. She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself."
As for Tarek and Christina's relationship, though it was a bit contentious at first, they've since figured out how to move forward as co-parents and partners on their show.
"Tarek and I are in a very good place right now. We're doing a really good job. We share the kids 50/50 and our communication is great," Christina told E! News' Carissa Culiner during the All-Star Chef Classic last week.
Their kids, Taylor El Moussa and Brayden El Moussa, are also doing well amid their parents' split.
"The kids are great. My son is literally like the happiest kid on the planet. He brings so much joy to our lives," she told us. "Taylor is amazing. She's feisty and funny. She's a very sweet, loving girl."