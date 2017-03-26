The Good Fight takes one stumble back with last week's episode, but two steps forward with "Not So Grand Jury." The Mike Kresteva (Matthew Perry) arc finally came to a close and not a moment too soon.

Mike took Reddick, Boseman and Kolstad in front of a grand jury, he just wanted an indictment after discovering Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) had Maia (Rose Leslie) plant false information thanks to Ada. Damn you, Ada!

But Elsbeth wasn't going to be outdone and sued Mike in civil court, basically to try and find out what was going on in the grand jury room and who was feeding him info.