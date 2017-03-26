CBS
The Good Fight takes one stumble back with last week's episode, but two steps forward with "Not So Grand Jury." The Mike Kresteva (Matthew Perry) arc finally came to a close and not a moment too soon.
Mike took Reddick, Boseman and Kolstad in front of a grand jury, he just wanted an indictment after discovering Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) had Maia (Rose Leslie) plant false information thanks to Ada. Damn you, Ada!
But Elsbeth wasn't going to be outdone and sued Mike in civil court, basically to try and find out what was going on in the grand jury room and who was feeding him info.
Maia and her dad, Henry (Paul Guilfoyle) eventually turned off their recording devices to get to the bottom of who was being used. Henry was offered a sentence of 10 years in prison and sought to save Maia and Lenore (Bernadette Peters) from prison if he testified against Diane (Christine Baranski). Diane, fearing she'd be indicted, tried to quit the firm. But Adrian (Delroy Lindo) wouldn't let her and the two had a very heartwarming scene.
Maia basically said she'd hit the nuke button and destroy her relationship with her dad if he testified Diane to save his own skin, and he didn't because his deal wasn't known to the powers that be. Mike got fired, Diane was spared and now Maia and her family are back in the crosshairs.
If this episode got one thing across it's that an Elsbeth spinoff would still be a welcome addition to the TV landscape. Preston was at the top of her game with the random asides and tangents—"Right. Sorry. You're amazing," she told Diane after Diane stopped her on going on an earrings tangent—and displaying Elsbeth's legal prowess. Mike vowed it wasn't over between the two of them. The Good Fight got a season two order…bring Elsbeth back for more. Or give her her own show. Or bring her on full-time. More Elsbeth! More Carrie Preston!
One thing I didn't realize I wanted more of was the Maia and Diane faux mother-daughter or mentor-mentee relationship. That little scene where Diane thanks Maia for basically saving her career was touching and simple. More, more, more!
Gasp count: One.
Expletive count: Three.
New episodes of The Good Fight drop on Sundays on CBS All Access.