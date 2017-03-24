Mama June feels lighter—in every sense of the word.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek from tonight's episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the 37-year-old WE tv reality star works up a sweat before meeting plastic surgeon Daniel G. Kolder. "I've been able to let go of a lot of emotional stress at these meetings. With all of my family and friends helping me out," she says, "I know I'm going to get to my goal of 190 [lbs.]."
After tipping the scales at 460 lbs., June is down to 205 lbs. by the start of the episode. Unless she is able to lose the last 15 lbs., June won't be allowed to proceed with further surgeries. To stay motivated, June asks two of her daughters to become her cheerleaders—and WE tv packaged the Georgia resident's exercise routines as a video montage. "Pick up the pace. Let's go! Let's go! C'mon!" 11-year-old Honey Boo Boo tells her mom, who's strengthening her ab muscles. "Freakin' learn how to do workouts! Go straight up! I do 'em in gym; I should know."
June is now a size 4, but viewers have yet to see the final results of her total body makeover. "At first we didn't want to participate in the fact that she was eating healthy and things like that," Pumpkin told E! News last month, adding that June missed eating "Little Debbie cakes."
Along the way, the 17-year-old and her sister realized June needed their help. "We could tell that she really needed the support," Pumpkin said. "It was just something we needed to do."
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 10 p.m. on WE tv.