How Christina El Moussa Prepared for Her Mother-Daughter Bikini Photo Shoot

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Diane Kruger

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Whoa, Scheana Accuses Shay of Cheating on Pump Rules Reunion

Hoda Kotb, Baby, Adoption, Haley Joy

Find Out Which Band Hoda Kotb Already Has Baby Haley Enjoying

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If you caught Christina El Moussa's mommy-daughter bikini photo shoot, then you know that the Flip or Flop star is in great shape.

It should come as no surprise then that the HGTV persona loves to work out. A source spotted Christina at Orangetheory Fitness twice this week, putting in a ton of work on her fitness. Christina was first spotted Tuesday morning and then Thursday morning, where she completed cardio interval exercises using the rower, treadmill and weights.

"She was going pretty hard on the treadmill," the source said.

Photos

Fitness Goals: Celebs Getting Exercise

Christina El Moussa, Daughter, Taylor Reese

Instagram

Christina doesn't work out only to look good. "Exercise is my stress reliever," the 33-year-old star told People. "There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going. My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life."

Although she loves her cardio, it's yoga that helped get her through her split from Tarek El Moussa. "Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I'm going through during this time," she said.

As any fitness guru will tell you, though, you also have to eat healthily, which is a priority in Christina's household.

"My kids have food allergies so we all try and limit gluten and dairy," she told People. "I eat five small meals a day that usually consist of overnight oats for breakfast, a green juice for a snack, salad with a protein for lunch, granola bar as a snack and then a healthy dinner of chicken or salmon and veggies, tacos or vegan chili."

Of course, there's always room for some sweets! "For a little dessert, I love Justin's Organic Mini Peanut Butter Cups—delish!"

Treat yourself!

TAGS/ Christina El Moussa , Fitness , Diet And Fitness , Bikinis , Food , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again