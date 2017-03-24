If you caught Christina El Moussa's mommy-daughter bikini photo shoot, then you know that the Flip or Flop star is in great shape.

It should come as no surprise then that the HGTV persona loves to work out. A source spotted Christina at Orangetheory Fitness twice this week, putting in a ton of work on her fitness. Christina was first spotted Tuesday morning and then Thursday morning, where she completed cardio interval exercises using the rower, treadmill and weights.

"She was going pretty hard on the treadmill," the source said.