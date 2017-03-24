If you caught Christina El Moussa's mommy-daughter bikini photo shoot, then you know that the Flip or Flop star is in great shape.
It should come as no surprise then that the HGTV persona loves to work out. A source spotted Christina at Orangetheory Fitness twice this week, putting in a ton of work on her fitness. Christina was first spotted Tuesday morning and then Thursday morning, where she completed cardio interval exercises using the rower, treadmill and weights.
"She was going pretty hard on the treadmill," the source said.
Christina doesn't work out only to look good. "Exercise is my stress reliever," the 33-year-old star told People. "There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going. My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life."
Although she loves her cardio, it's yoga that helped get her through her split from Tarek El Moussa. "Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I'm going through during this time," she said.
As any fitness guru will tell you, though, you also have to eat healthily, which is a priority in Christina's household.
"My kids have food allergies so we all try and limit gluten and dairy," she told People. "I eat five small meals a day that usually consist of overnight oats for breakfast, a green juice for a snack, salad with a protein for lunch, granola bar as a snack and then a healthy dinner of chicken or salmon and veggies, tacos or vegan chili."
Of course, there's always room for some sweets! "For a little dessert, I love Justin's Organic Mini Peanut Butter Cups—delish!"
Treat yourself!