With Beyoncé, Amal Clooney, Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port, Ciara and presumably a few others we don't know about yet all pregnant, a Hollywood baby boom is in full force.

And as their due dates near, these stars—and their significant others—are also getting closer to a possible financial windfall.

Not to say these celebrities will be cashing in on their kids on purpose, but many famous parents can't help but benefit financially after having babies.

"Having a baby makes you more relatable," Jo Piazza, the author of Celebrity Inc: How Famous People Make Money, tells E! News. "It [also] makes you more likable, and relatability and likability inadvertently make fans want to consume your products more. When they like you, they want to go see your movies. They want to buy your CDs. They want to buy your books, and all of that matters."