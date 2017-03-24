Over in a TV Minute: Talk Shows You Forgot Ever Happened

It's hard to make it in television—it's even harder to last. 

Such was the case for a dozen stars who tried their hand at hosting their own talk shows, but ultimately did not secure an Oprah Winfrey-style following.

After just a few seasons, many of these famous faces said goodbye to their eponymous projects.

However, thanks to the magic of the Internet, nothing can ever be forgotten, even these brief television stints. Join us on a walk down memory lane:

The Bonnie Hunt Show

Warner Bros. Television

The Bonnie Hunt Show

Bonnie Hunt gave daytime television a try in 2008 and lasted for two seasons, even garnering six Emmy nominations in the course of the show's run. However, the show ended its run in 2010 after ratings slumped. 

Ice & Coco

The famous married duo tested out a joint talk show in August 2015, but it didn't stick for the new year. 

THE MEGAN MULLALLY SHOW

Dave Bjerke/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Megan Mullally Show

The Will & Grace star took to our television screens in the fall of 2006, but said goodbye shortly after when it was canceled in January 2007. 

via GIPHY

Bethenny

Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel tried to give daytime some of the same success she had with her SkinnyGirl brand, but after one season, it was canceled. However, Frankel took her final bow with her head held high. 

"I had a blast doing this show with Telepictures," she said in a statement to People at the time. "My entire staff worked so hard and made every day so much fun. I am thankful for the experience and for all my fans who tuned in every day." 

The RuPaul Show

VH1

The RuPaul Show

Before he was the star host of RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul co-hosted another program on VH1 called The RuPaul Show. While it was one of the first television shows to feature an openly gay host, the show only lasted two seasons in the late '90s. 

FABLife

Spearheaded by former talk show host Tyra Banks, this panel daytime show featured the supermodel as well as fellow model Chrissy Teigen, stylist Joe Zee and lifestyle experts Lauren Makk and Leah Ashley. Banks, who was also an executive producer, left the show two months after its debut to focus on her cosmetics company. By the start of 2016, it was officially canceled after one season. 

Lauren Hutton and..., Show

YouTube

Lauren Hutton and...

Unlike later versions of daytime talk shows, the supermodel spent her time on television in 30 minute one-on-one conversations with stars like Cyndi Lauper and LL Cool J. Unfortunately, the show lasted one year. 

via GIPHY

The Queen Latifah Show

The rapper and actress took her talents to the television, but despite a People's Choice Award win for Favorite New Talk Show Host, the show ended after its second season in 2015 due to declining ratings.

The MoNique Show

BET

The Mo'Nique Show

The Oscar winner traded in scripts for real-life in 2009, but like many of her colleagues, was canceled after two seasons. 

Katie

Cursed by the two-season streak, Katie Couric used her years of Today experience to launch her own show, but despite one Daytime Emmy Award win, the show was canceled after its second season. 

