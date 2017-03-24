Over in a TV Minute: Talk Shows You Forgot Ever Happened

It's hard to make it in television—it's even harder to last.

Such was the case for a dozen stars who tried their hand at hosting their own talk shows, but ultimately did not secure an Oprah Winfrey-style following.

After just a few seasons, many of these famous faces said goodbye to their eponymous projects.

However, thanks to the magic of the Internet, nothing can ever be forgotten, even these brief television stints. Join us on a walk down memory lane: