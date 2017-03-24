CBS; Getty Images
CBS; Getty Images
The king and his queen are getting back together!
CBS has just announced that the two-part season finale of the season's No. 1 new comedy, Kevin Can Wait, will reunite Kevin James with his King of Queens co-star Leah Remini for the first time since their beloved sitcom went off the air in 2007.
In the two-part finale, which will air on Monday, May 1 and 8, James' character Kevin will briefly come out of retirement to reprise his undercover assignment in an ongoing police investigation where he and fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci (Remini) will have to pose as—you guessed it—husband and wife.
Since spending nine seasons and 206 episodes together as husband and wife on the long-running CBS sitcom, Remini has made headlines thanks to her high-profile separation from the Church of Scientology. Most recently, she teamed up with A&E for the shocking docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which was just renewed for a second season.
After debuting as the top new comedy of the season, a renewal for Kevin Can Wait was something of a no-brainer. Sure enough, the comedy was included in CBS' massive 16 series renewal announcement for the 2017-18 season just yesterday.
Kevin Can Wait also stars Erinn Hayes, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine and Leonard Earl Howze.
Are you looking forward to seeing Kevin and Leah together again? Let us know in the comments below!
Kevin Can Wait airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on CBS.