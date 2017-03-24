The king and his queen are getting back together!

CBS has just announced that the two-part season finale of the season's No. 1 new comedy, Kevin Can Wait, will reunite Kevin James with his King of Queens co-star Leah Remini for the first time since their beloved sitcom went off the air in 2007.

In the two-part finale, which will air on Monday, May 1 and 8, James' character Kevin will briefly come out of retirement to reprise his undercover assignment in an ongoing police investigation where he and fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci (Remini) will have to pose as—you guessed it—husband and wife.