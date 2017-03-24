The Duchess of Cambridge
He's officially a young scholar!
Prince George will be starting school in September. The 3-year-old royal tot is going to be attending Thomas's Battersea. "We are honored and delighted that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen Thomas's Battersea for Prince George," said Ben Thomas, Headmaster at Thomas's Battersea. " We greatly look forward to welcoming him and all of our new pupils to the school in September."
Prince George began nursery school at Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk in January 2016. George only attended classes while his family resided at their Norfolk home, but wouldn't be enrolled when his family stayed at Kensington Palace in London. The nursery, located just 10 miles away from his family home, Amner Hall on the Sandringham Estate, was housed in a converted chapel. It cost Prince William and Kate Middleton a modest $49 a day.
Thomas's Battersea, however, has a steeper price tag, costing the royal family about $7,975 per term. The school serves students ages 4-13, but they can choose to depart at age 11. According to the school's website, its primary focus is to teach students to "be kind" while nurturing "a rich and broad curriculum, with Art, Ballet, Drama, ICT, French, Music and PE all taught by specialist teachers from a child's first day in school."
Currently, the school has about 540 students and is considered one of the best in the country. It also has some famous alumni, including Cara Delevingne.
Can you believe how much time has gone by?! It seems like only yesterday the royal couple's son was born. Soon it will be Princess Charlotte's turn!