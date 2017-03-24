Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are easily one of the funniest couples in Hollywood, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they always have each other in stitches.

Perhaps what's even funnier about them is that they're not cracking up at each other's jokes, but rather their quirks. Of course, like any other couple, they can make each other mad.

"I think I do things that make her not laugh," Falcone dished on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Friday afternoon. "Is that a sentence?"

But The Boss actress confessed that things that would normally drive a person nuts end up making her laugh even harder, adding an interesting dynamic to her marriage with Falcone.