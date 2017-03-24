Stephen Hawking has used the same computerized voice for over 30 years. However, he's recently decided he's ready for a change.

The world renowned scientist—who suffers from an early onset of ALS that has paralyzed him—is ready to switch things up and look for a new voice, and thus, he enlisted the help of several celebrity A-listers to do so. But whose voice would make the perfect match for someone of Hawking's stature?

Everyone from Rebel Wilson to Liam Neeson, Anna Kendrick to Gordon Ramsey and even Simon Cowell and Lin-Manuel Miranda took part in a competition to win over Hawking's approval and become his new, famous voice.