Sharon Osbourne: Everyone But Barbara Walters "Can Go F--k Themselves": In 2013, the co-host of The Talk drew controversy when she threw some serious shade at most of the stars of The View while she and her co-stars appeared on The Arsenio Hall Show.

When they were asked about the differences between the daytime talk shows, Osbourne said, "This is the situation. The situation is Barbara: Idolize her, divine, she is super-human. I love Barbara Walters. The rest can go f--k themselves."

Osbourne later issued a public apology on The Talk.

"I have to own this. I'm fully responsible for myself. Some of the time," she said. "Unfortunately, I was inappropriate, and I was trying to be funny at someone else's expense, and it was the ladies of The Talk. We were asked a question about The Talk."

"The View, you mean," Gilbert added.

"See? I'm not well!" Osbourne replied. "I'm not responsible. I'm really just a loose cannon. Anyway, I want to apologize to Jenny, Sherri [Shepherd] and Whoopi, who are all accomplished, self-made women who have amazing careers. They have achieved so much. I mean, Whoopi is an Oscar winner. Who am I to say anything about Whoopi, any of the ladies?"

"I respect Jenny as a mother, as a woman, as an artist. Sherri, too," Osbourne said. "And really, I can't even get the name of my own show right. So please understand, it was my irreverent behavior, and no disrespect meant. And I'm not a person who is mean, I'm really not. And I apologize."