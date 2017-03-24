The View, The Talk...the shade.
The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg got fired up this week after The Talk's Sara Gilbert mispronounced a few names of co-hosts of two rival daytime talk shows—Goldberg's and The Real, while talking about all the programs' 2017 Daytime Emmy nominations. Gilbert later apologized on the air, saying she was nervous when she made the blunders.
This incident marked the latest to fuel what appears to be a growing rivalry between The View and The Talk.
ABC, CBS
The View debuted in 1997 and was created by Barbara Walters, who left the co-hosts' panel in 2014. The Talk debuted in 2010 and was co-created by Gilbert, while Julie Chen serves as moderator. When The Talk premiered, many eyebrows were raised because its format was identical to The View's—a panel of women debating political and social topics and interviewing celebrity guests.
The View has won 30 Daytime Emmys since its debut on ABC, most recently in 2011. The Talk, which airs on rival network CBS, has won four but unlike The View, it has never won Outstanding Talk Show / Entertainment or Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Both shows are nominated for the awards this year.
Co-hosts have rarely talked about their rival show publicly. Check out some past incidents:
ABC
Joy Behar: "We are mothers too...and Sharon Osbourne's a role model?": The Talk was initially touted as a meeting ground for women and especially mothers. Veteran The View co-host and acerbic comedienne Joy Behar was unimpressed.
"I have news for those mothers on The Talk," she told Parade magazine in 2010. "We are mothers too on The View—every single one of us. So what are they talking about? And Sharon Osbourne's a role model? That's television for you! They don't want people who are normal. Train wrecks are everything."
Alex Huckle/Getty Images
Sharon Osbourne: Everyone But Barbara Walters "Can Go F--k Themselves": In 2013, the co-host of The Talk drew controversy when she threw some serious shade at most of the stars of The View while she and her co-stars appeared on The Arsenio Hall Show.
When they were asked about the differences between the daytime talk shows, Osbourne said, "This is the situation. The situation is Barbara: Idolize her, divine, she is super-human. I love Barbara Walters. The rest can go f--k themselves."
Osbourne later issued a public apology on The Talk.
"I have to own this. I'm fully responsible for myself. Some of the time," she said. "Unfortunately, I was inappropriate, and I was trying to be funny at someone else's expense, and it was the ladies of The Talk. We were asked a question about The Talk."
"The View, you mean," Gilbert added.
"See? I'm not well!" Osbourne replied. "I'm not responsible. I'm really just a loose cannon. Anyway, I want to apologize to Jenny, Sherri [Shepherd] and Whoopi, who are all accomplished, self-made women who have amazing careers. They have achieved so much. I mean, Whoopi is an Oscar winner. Who am I to say anything about Whoopi, any of the ladies?"
"I respect Jenny as a mother, as a woman, as an artist. Sherri, too," Osbourne said. "And really, I can't even get the name of my own show right. So please understand, it was my irreverent behavior, and no disrespect meant. And I'm not a person who is mean, I'm really not. And I apologize."
Julie Chen: "I Should Know All the Names of the Hosts and I Don't": In December 2016, Andy Cohen asked Chen on Watch What Happens Live for her reaction to a PageSix article that stated that Walters feels show execs "ruined the franchise that she and Bill Geddie built" by casting "uninformed child actors on the show" rather than focus on "smart, educated women with strong talent."
The story appeared to reference Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure and The Cosby Show and That's So Raven alum Raven-Symoné, who had weeks prior announced they were leaving their jobs as co-hosts on the show, marking the latest in a series of cast shakeups.
"I believed every word I read in PageSix," Chen told Cohen. "I do think Barbara Walters is probably like, 'This amazing show I created is now just kind of withering away with a revolving door of hosts that people can't keep straight.' I mean, I should know all the names of the hosts and I don't because it changes so often!"
ABC/Lou Rocco
Julie Chen Disapproves of Jenny McCarthy on The View: McCarthy joined The View panel in 2013 after Behar and right-leaning co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck departed the show. McCarthy left after one season and Behar returned in 2015.
In a 2013 interview on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM, Howard Stern asked Chen if she thought it was a mistake to hire McCarthy.
"Yes, and I'll tell you why I think so," Chen replied. "Because what made The View so popular and so good was that you had five different women from different walks of life discussing politics. And when they, whatever happened, when Joy left and when Elisabeth left and they got Jenny in, I think they were trying to lighten the mood at the table—more gossip, more fun, more laughs. Jenny is beautiful and funny and talented and smart."
"And what happened was, in my opinion, The View doesn't know what it is now. It's lost its way," she continued. "What put them on the map and made them good and famous, they don't do that anymore. and no one wants to hear Jenny McCarthy talk about the mayoral race or politics, they don't. That's not what you put Jenny McCarthy on for."
Osbourne, who also appeared on the show, said The View was now "kind of all over the place."
Chen told Stern The Talk is more gossip-oriented than The View, adding, "We said from the get-go we are not here to discuss politics. We never debate politics. You cannot win. The View did it, we didn't want to compete with them on that level because they did it well."
The co-hosts said McCarthy would have been better for The Talk.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Pseudo Shade: While presenting at the 2012 Daytime Emmy Awards, the co-hosts of The Talk introduced themselves as co-hosts of The View.
"And I'm Elisabeth Hasselbeck!" said Sheryl Underwood, drawing laughs.
Maybe Shade? In 2015, The View co-host Rosie O'Donnell curiously said during the show, "This is The Talk, The View," before it cut to commercial.