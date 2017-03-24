James Van Der Beek's heart is full.
The actor and proud dad of four celebrated his youngest daughter's first birthday with a touching message on social media about his "sweet, determined, magical" little girl.
"One year ago today, I got to meet this sweet, determined, magical little soul. Just when I thought nobody could follow my other girls... along came Emilia," he penned. "Never ceases to amaze me just how much a child can expand your heart."
Along with the note, the star also shared the first photo of his 1-year-old's face as she smiled into the camera. Look at those baby blues!
His wife of seven years, Kimberly Brook, also showered her tot with social media love on her special day.
"A year ago today I met this beautiful baby angel who today became a toddler," she wrote on Instagram. "Her zest for life, curiosity, independence, joy and determination captivate my heart everyday. Emilia, I am overjoyed to be your Mommy!! Thank you thank you for your gift of life."
As if this family couldn't be more touching, this week also marked Kimberly's 35th birthday and her husband used the moment to share all his feelings for the love of his life.
"Happy birthday to my angel on earth... a beautiful soul who brightens the world of everybody lucky enough to have her float through their orbit. I love you," Van Der Beek wrote.
*BRB, wiping away happy tears*