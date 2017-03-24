The crushing anxiety of high school came rushing back.

The panic of homework that vaguely makes sense, the uncertainty of friendships and maintaining a social life. It all came back thanks to 13 Reasons Why, Netflix's new teen drama based on the wildly popular book series. And that, despite sounding like a nightmare, is a compliment.

13 Reasons Why will make you happy you're not in high school in the time of the digital age—and if you are, it may hit too close to home.