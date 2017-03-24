2017 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominations Announced

Now that Hollywood's award season has come to a close, it's time to start honoring fashion.

After a two-hour board meeting, the CFDA announced the nominees for the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, which are set for June 5 at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom, Thursday evening. CFDA Chairwoman and famed fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg had the honors of announcing the names.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Womenswear Designer of the Year

Joseph Altuzarra

Raf Simons for Calvin Klein

Marc Jacobs

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row