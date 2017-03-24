In 2010, After Ellen asked Heard about her sexuality. "I just answered honestly. I could tell by the look on this person's face it was a big deal. My poor publicist. Then I realized the gravity of what I had done and why so many people—studio execs, agents, advisors—did not want this coming before my name. I became attached to a label. I've never seen myself defined by the person I'm with," Heard recalled. Rather than keep that aspect of her life private, "I saw myself being in this unique position and having a unique responsibility. So, I bit the bullet."

Heard was told having the word "bisexual" attached to her name was problematic. "As a leading lady, there's a certain amount of wish fulfillment. I was asked 'How is anyone going to invest in you romantically if they think you're unavailable?'" she said. "I said, 'Watch me do it.'"