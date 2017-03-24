Jake Gyllenhaal keeps his friends close, and his non-friends even closer.

The Life star appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers Thursday and joked with the host that he and co-star Ryan Reynolds didn't form any sort of bond while working together. (Spoiler alert: They're in a newly formed bromance, even though he wouldn't use that term). When Gyllenhaal finally copped to being close with Reynolds, even going so far as to admit he has his phone number, Seth Meyers challenged him to call the Deadpool star.

So he did, but he took it one step further by opting to FaceTime his pal. Unfortunately, Reynolds didn't pick up the phone. "Put [your phone] away so we can cut around this," Meyers joked of the phone call fail.