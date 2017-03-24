Selena Gomez is stepping up.

The songstress surprised high school students in Los Angeles with a visit in honor of the Step Up Foundation and Coach. As the designer brand's celebrity ambassador, Gomez arrived at the school looking to spread the after-school program's message of empowerment and fulfilling one's potential.

However, as Gomez told the room of teens, she wanted the atmosphere to be comfortable, casual and for everyone to feel free to get to know her, although "most of you know most of my life anyway," she joked.

The star mingled with the students, pulling up a seat to chat and impart some advice, like "love yourself first"—a message Gomez has been personally following as of late.