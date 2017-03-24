We don't believe in Benjamin Button, nor do we know what looking your age is supposed to mean.

What we do believe in is health and fitness, taking care of yourself and doing whatever it is that makes you feel your absolute best, inside and out. And at the end of the day, even though the calendar ensnares us all, and it can feel as though the mirror is staring back a little too harshly at times, you're only as old as you feel.

Much ado is made, in Hollywood especially, about not just aging and looks in general, but also about the idea of a female celebrity managing to look so young even when she's so...

What? Old?