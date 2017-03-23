When The Late Late Show first came on the air two short years ago, James Corden remembers the doubters.

Long before Carpool Karaoke was a pop culture phenomenon and an Emmy was obtained for Outstanding Interactive Program, the show's host just knew that there were a few skeptics.

"I don't know that there was anything I could read that would make me more nervous than I was or want to make a better show," James shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I just wanted to make the best show I could, you know? I felt like we had a good team and the only positive you can take is you're not starting on a negative."

But when appearing at Paley Fest earlier this week at a packed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, James now realizes that he's creating something really special.

"I feel very, very humbled by it," he explained to us. "I'm very proud of the two years we've had. I think it surpassed anybody's hopes or estimations of what we could have achieved."