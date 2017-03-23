When The Late Late Show first came on the air two short years ago, James Corden remembers the doubters.
Long before Carpool Karaoke was a pop culture phenomenon and an Emmy was obtained for Outstanding Interactive Program, the show's host just knew that there were a few skeptics.
"I don't know that there was anything I could read that would make me more nervous than I was or want to make a better show," James shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I just wanted to make the best show I could, you know? I felt like we had a good team and the only positive you can take is you're not starting on a negative."
But when appearing at Paley Fest earlier this week at a packed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, James now realizes that he's creating something really special.
"I feel very, very humbled by it," he explained to us. "I'm very proud of the two years we've had. I think it surpassed anybody's hopes or estimations of what we could have achieved."
Leon Bennett/WireImage
When Jason asked for a "Holy Cow" moment where he knew his show was onto something, James immediately went back to the time when the White House called asking if there was interest in having First Lady Michelle Obama participate in Carpool Karaoke.
"You're walking around the White House and thinking this is amazing," James gushed. "There have been so many moments where we pinch ourselves if I'm being honest."
It's a big accomplishment for a host who joked about having to show his ID to security one month into his show airing. Nevertheless, the star power that is seen night after night is a testament that Hollywood enjoys visiting James and are game for his creative mind.
"Now that people know what the show is [it's easier]. I think when we launched our first week, we didn't have anyone booked for week two because people were like ‘I don't know who this guy is,'" James confessed. "Slowly but surely, we've been able to turn that around and I feel like we're now a place where people want to come and they want to come back and that's lovely."
With all the success and praise from viewers and Hollywood alike, James is still filled with gratitude for what he gets to do day in and day out. He also has a few inspiring words he tries to live by each and every day.
"If you're only trying to be the best version of yourself at that moment, you will only have a successful and blessed life," he shared. "If you're just trying your best, your life will be one of absolute joy."
The Late Late Show airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.
To hear more from Jason Kennedy's interview with James Corden, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.