Amy Schumer is no longer a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

More than three months after it was announced that the actress would take on the role in an upcoming live-action film, E! News can confirm a change of plans.

"Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," Amy said in a statement. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

A Sony spokesperson also confirmed the news expressing no hard feelings.

"We respect and support Amy's decision," the statement said. "We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon."