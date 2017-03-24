Superhero Peeing Problems: Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds and More Reveal All!

Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures/TM and DC Comics

Superman may be faster than a speeding bullet. Heck, he's more powerful than a locomotive and he's even able to leap tall buildings in a single bound.

But going to the bathroom? That's a problem!

"There was no fly," Henry Cavill told E! News of his first Man of Steel suit. "There was no zipper. So it's just one of those things where you got to wait for the right time."

Taking a pee break is never easy when celebs are in their superhero garb.

And now the stars of the new Power Rangers movie are letting us in on how hard it was for them to pee in their restrictive suits.

Power Rangers, Becky G

Courtesy of Lionsgate

"There was no going to the bathroom, that's the problem," Naomi Scott, who plays the Pink Ranger, told E! News at the movie's Hollywood premiere. "And if there was, it was like a half-hour process."

Who else has had to hold it in while saving the world? Click on the gallery below to find out what Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds and more have said about their superhero toilet turmoil.

Power Rangers in theaters today.

—Reporting by Maureen Lenker

