Whoopi Goldberg doesn't sound too impressed with how The View's Daytime Emmy nominations were announced.

Back on Wednesday's episode of The Talk, the show's panelists revealed the nominees of select categories. When it was time to announce the contenders for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, however, Sara Gilbert had a little trouble naming some of the nominees.

Whether it was The View's Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin or The Real's Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai, Sara struggled to pronounce the last names.

During Thursday's edition of The View, Whoopi decided to speak out about the error.

"I think [the nominations] were announced on The Talk and I think a couple of the women weren't sure about the pronunciation of everyone's names so please introduce yourself so people know," Whoopi shared.