Grab your time-turners because you're about to feel old.

Ten years ago Neil Cicierega created The Potter Puppet Pals series, which took the Internet by storm. One specific installment, however, stood apart from the rest: "The Mysterious Ticking Noise." Although it was supposed to be the Harry Potter characters in puppet form sniffing out a bomb, the video proved to be so much more. Even puppet Professor Snape couldn't deny the catchiness of the ticking.

"Snape Snape Severus Snape / Snape Snape Severus Snape," he says over and over again. Of course, Dumbledore pops in to shout "Dumbledore!" in rhythm with Snape's ticking tune.