Nia Long and Taraji P. Henson's Empire feud is real, according to a source close to the TV show's set.

Amid reports that the two actresses are "at each other's throats" on the set of the Fox show, a source tells E! News that their bickering boils down to each actress wanting to be the star of the show.

"Tensions calmed between them towards the end of the season, but it comes down to the fact that they both have been in the industry for so long and both want to be the star," the insider explains. "Unfortunately for Nia, Taraji is the star of Empire and no one and nothing will ever change that. Nia came with her own ideas, and they weren't having it."