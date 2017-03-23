Putting on Elizabeth Banks' Power Rangers villain's costume was like putting on a wedding dress: Multiple people needed to be involved and going to the bathroom in it was no easy task.

The actress plays Rita Repulsa in the new film. She spoke to E! News' Erin Lim about her experience at the premiere of the movie in Los Angeles Wednesday.

"It took about four people to get into that suit, actually," Banks said. "It's intense. I mean, all the suits are like that, not just mine. All the Rangers' suits are like that too."

Going to the bathroom while wearing the costume, she said, "also required a minimum of four people."