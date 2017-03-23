Putting on Elizabeth Banks' Power Rangers villain's costume was like putting on a wedding dress: Multiple people needed to be involved and going to the bathroom in it was no easy task.
The actress plays Rita Repulsa in the new film. She spoke to E! News' Erin Lim about her experience at the premiere of the movie in Los Angeles Wednesday.
"It took about four people to get into that suit, actually," Banks said. "It's intense. I mean, all the suits are like that, not just mine. All the Rangers' suits are like that too."
Going to the bathroom while wearing the costume, she said, "also required a minimum of four people."
Kimberly French / Lionsgate
In the new Power Rangers, Banks stars alongside Dacre Montgomery plays Jason (Red Ranger), Naomi Scott plays Kimberly (Pink Ranger), RJ Cyler plays Billy (Blue Ranger), Becky G. plays Trini (Yellow Ranger) and Ludi Lin plays Zack (Black Ranger). Bryan Cranston stars as Zordon, while Bill Hader provides the voice of Alpha 5.
Banks also talked to E! News about her two sons' reaction to seeing her in the trailer, adding that they have not yet seen the movie.
"They don't really get that I'm a villain," she said. "I haven't shown them the really scary stuff, so I don't think they realize. But they love the trailer."
"They came to set, they love me and the Rangers," she added. "They're pretty excited."
The new Power Rangers movie is set for release Friday.