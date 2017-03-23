3. You Should Only Have "Casual Sex" if You Really Want to

Lehmiller says, "If you have casual sex because it's something that you really want to do and it's consistent with your values, if you think casual sex is fun, if it's an experience you think is important to have, or if you simply want to explore your sexuality, chances are that you'll be happy you did it."

However, on the other end, you shouldn't be having it for ulterior motives. He continued, "If you're having casual sex because you want to feel better about yourself, you're hoping it will turn into an LTR, or you want to get back at someone or make an ex jealous, there's a good chance you'll end up wishing you hadn't done it."

4. Take This Into Consideration When Questioning "Casual Sex"

"One of the most important traits to consider here is your sociosexual orientation—the ease with which you separate sex from emotion," Lehmiller explained. "In other words, are you comfortable with the idea of sex without love, or do you think the two need to go together?"