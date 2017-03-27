In Honor of Mariah Carey's Birthday, Here's a Collection of GIFs to Celebrate Her Ultimate Diva Status

by Gabi Duncan |

Mariah Carey, Instagram

Instagram

Pop the champagne, Lambs!

It's time to sip some bubbly, play "Always Be My Baby" and get freaking festive because on this day 12 years ago a star was born. Yes, we're talking about the Mariah Carey!

Of course, she's not actually 12, but as any true fan knows, the Butterfly Queen remains eternally young at heart, no matter how many years pass by.

So, in honor of Mimi's birthday anniversary, here is a collection of fabulous GIFs to celebrate her ultimate diva status. Because, from her angelic voice to her inimitable confidence and attitude, you already know no one does it quite like MC!

Cheers, dahhhlings!

Photos

Mariah Carey's Sexiest Cleavage Pics

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

Work that camera!

Mariah Carey, GIF, Mariah's World

E!

Talk to the hand!

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

Wine is always necessary. 

Mariah Carey, GIF, Mariah's World

E!

The queen has arrived.

Photos

Mariah Carey's Twins Are the Cutest

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

Flaunt those melons!

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

Just another day at the office.

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

Ain't nobody got time!

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

Cue the classic eyeroll. 

Watch

Mariah Carey's Holiday Hit Will Become a Movie

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

You better werk!

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

Touch her body.

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

Kisses to all the haters.

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

When in Italy...

Photos

Mariah Carey's Best Looks

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

A little wet and a little wild.

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

Show them what you're working with.

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

Always the main attraction.

Mariah Carey, Mariah's World, GIF

E!

Here's to even more fierce Mariah moments in the year ahead!

