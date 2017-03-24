EXCLUSIVE!

Josh Henderson's Secret for a Fit Body Is...Pizza and Beer?!

  By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan

Sign us up for Josh Henderson's diet!

The Arrangement star spilled his fitness secrets to E! News correspondent Zuri Hall when she caught up with him on the set of his Rogue magazine cover shoot in Beverly Hills. So, how does the smokin' hot actor stay in shape and maintain that fit physique for all those sexy, shirtless scenes? Get ready because his answer might surprise you.

"Beer and pizza," Josh revealed. "I love beer and pizza." Say whaaat?!

He elaborated, "Pepperoni jalepeño onion pizza and light beer is like the best combo."

Now, doesn't this just make you love him even more?

But even though he's not afraid to indulge, Josh still makes it a priority to exercise regularly.

"I played sports growing up," he explained. "I've always been active my whole life and it's easy to be active here in L.A. because the weather's usually nice, so I love going hiking and I love…Canyon running because most people do the walk thing and I'm usually running. A lot of vertical incline and I do the gym when I can."

All those sweat sessions are obviously paying off!

So, does the 35-year-old hunk have any other guilty pleasures? Find out in the clip above!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

