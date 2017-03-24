Josh Henderson's Secret for a Fit Body Is...Pizza and Beer?!

Sign us up for Josh Henderson's diet!

The Arrangement star spilled his fitness secrets to E! News correspondent Zuri Hall when she caught up with him on the set of his Rogue magazine cover shoot in Beverly Hills. So, how does the smokin' hot actor stay in shape and maintain that fit physique for all those sexy, shirtless scenes? Get ready because his answer might surprise you.

"Beer and pizza," Josh revealed. "I love beer and pizza." Say whaaat?!

He elaborated, "Pepperoni jalepeño onion pizza and light beer is like the best combo."

Now, doesn't this just make you love him even more?