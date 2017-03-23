In May, a judge sided with Future in refusing to strip him of joint custody of Future Jr. But then in June, Jessica Smith—proven to be the mother of one of Future's four children via a paternity test taken in 2013—went after the rapper for more child support, insisting in court documents that the $2,800 they had agreed on a couple years back was no longer sufficient, taking into account Future's luxurious-looking lifestyle, and that he had been a neglectful father.

It was all getting to be too much for him.

"I can't deal with it. I can't even think about it," he told Rolling Stone last summer when his custody arrangement with Ciara was up in the air. "I never imagined my life would be like that: 'I'm going to sue you and take away from you.' I don't know how to deal with something like that. All I know is record, record, record, record."

He also insisted, despite the harsh words he had flung her way, that he would "never wish" for Ciara to fail. "Her being successful, her being happy, helps me," he insisted. "I'm attached to you. If you're happy, I'm happy. You're connected for life. I don't want you to go through this s--t and for it to come back on my son, my kid. I want you to be in the best situation."