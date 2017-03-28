Will there be changes made to the Cosmo staff?

Cosmo's Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles is sitting down with the magaizne's new Editor-in-Chief Michele Promaulayko on the So Cosmo season finale this Wednesday. And in the clip above, the women discuss the future of the magazine and whether or not there will be staff shakeups.

"It's been a tumultuous time in the industry, but I feel very good about where Cosmo is," Joanna says.

She then says that she thinks there are "stars" at the magazine who she wants to shine at a larger scale, and now is the time to "add a bit more pressure."