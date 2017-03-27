Fashion emergency!

Tiffany is in need of help on Wednesday's season finale of So Comso. On the episode, Tiffany and Shalaeya try to get a red wine stain out of a skirt that was lent to Tiffany by a major fashion company to wear during Milan Fashion Week.

"Tiffany went to fashion week in Milan and her and James thought it was a brilliant idea to take red wine in the car," Shalaeya explains in the clip above. "Tiffany is really stressed about getting the stain out because it's important for us to keep those relationships with the designers and the brands because these are the people we're getting in to shoot photo shoots."