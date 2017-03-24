"She can't let him do that!"

Evan is contemplating quitting his position at Cosmopolitan magazine in order to save his relationship with Diandra! On Wednesday's season finale of So Cosmo, Adam learns that Evan is ready to leave the magazine so that his relationship with Diandra is no longer an office romance.

Diandra broke things off with Evan because she didn't want their relationship to interfere with their jobs at the company, so Evan thinks that if he quits, he and Diandra can be together.

In the exclusive clip above, Evan sits down with his boss Holly to talk about leaving the magazine.

"I just kind of had a lot of stuff going on lately," Evan tells Holly. "I've had a lot of stuff on my mind."