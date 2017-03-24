When Kendall Jenner had $200,000 in jewelry stolen from the bedroom of her Hollywood Hills home in the early morning of March 16, it was just the latest in a recent spate of celebrity home burglaries happening within a roughly 10-mile ritzy radius of Los Angeles.

Among the celebs on this unfortunate hit list: Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Jaime Pressly, L.A. Lakers player and Iggy Azalea's ex Nick Young, and "dog whisperer" Cesar Millan. Each reported thousands—and in Alanis' case, millions—of dollars' worth of jewelry stolen.

This Hollywood crime wave has celebrities—and law enforcement—searching for answers on how to combat the troubling trend.