Kiernan Shipka is giving us major prom vibes in this gorgeous, floral Rosie Assoulin number.

And because it's just about that time to start brainstorming what you'll be wearing this year, we've rounded up some of our favorite affordable dresses—all of which are under $100.

So whether yours is themed (we've included plenty of black tie-esque gowns to tea party-inspired midis to night club-appropriate mini options) or you're free to wear whatever you please, you're going to want to check out these 17 amazing buys (read: steals).

Click here to start browsing!