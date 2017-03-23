How Nicole ''Snooki'' Polizzi Inspired a Proposed Law in New Jersey

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is stirring up some legal controversy, but this time it has nothing to do with being drunk in public on the Jersey shore.

The reality star is part of the inspiration behind a proposed law being voted upon in New Jersey today, which would put a $10,000 pay limit on speakers at the state's public universities.

The proposition comes after Snooki collected a whopping $32,000 to speak during Rutgers University's 2011 commencement, which N.J. assemblyman John DiMaio says inspired him to write the bill, according to the New York Post.