Dancing With the Stars' 9 Biggest Feuds

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Whoa, Scheana Accuses Shay of Cheating on Pump Rules Reunion

Hope Solo, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Kate Gosselin, Tony Dovolani, Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With the Stars' 9 Biggest Feuds

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hope Solo, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Kate Gosselin, Tony Dovolani, Ian Ziering, Cheryl Burke, Dancing With The Stars

Getty Images

Now dancing the duel...these DWTS pairs!

Throughout its 24-season history, Dancing With the Stars has mostly seen smiles and sequins in the ballroom, but every now and then, the dramatics takes over leading to some serious tension. Like when current contestant Charo got mad over judge Bruno Tonioli's comments following her debut dance.

"I've got a message for Bruno: If he wants to be alive for his next birthday, you better give me bigger numbers. Bigger! I'm watching you," she told E! News. "We already have a controversy. Because I am the queen of the cuchi-cuchi, OK? Don't mess with me because, Bruno, I look at you."

Photos

Dancing With the Stars' 9 Biggest Feuds

OK, so the queen of cuchi-cuchi may have been joking just a little bit, but she isn't the first DWTS contestant to clash with one of the judges over their scores. Or with their professional dance partner.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has butted heads with several of his partners, including soccer player Hope Solo who alleged he had once slapped her. Meanwhile, pro Tony Dovolani once threatened to quit during a tense rehearsal with reality star Kate Gosselin

And those are just a few of the show's biggest battles that have gone down in and out of the ballroom since its 2005 debut. 

To look back on DWTS' biggest feuds, check out our brand-new gallery.

TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , TV , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again