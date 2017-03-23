Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are warming things up with their new fling this spring...but will they last through the season?

An insider tells E! News that they may actually be getting more serious than everyone originally thought. "All his friends can tell he really likes J.Lo [but] in the beginning they thought this may just be a fling."

However, our source says his friends have recently changed their minds. "Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match. He calls J.Lo his lady. He would wife her up in a heartbeat...She is different than other people he's dated."