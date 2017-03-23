Instagram
Like mother, like daughter!
Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa and ex Tarek El Moussa's 6-year-old daughter Taylor wore similar Pebble-colored bikinis while filming the new "Mommy and Me" ad campaign for L*Space Swimwear's Little L collection. The proud mom and the company posted a slew of behind-the-scenes videos from the set, located by a private pool, on Instagram Stories Wednesday.
In one clip, Christina, wearing an off-the-shoulder Dixie-style bikini, and Taylor, wearing a Little L* Shimmer one with criss cross straps, have fun playing with a hula hoop. Another video shows mom smiling while holding the family's new French bulldog puppy, Cashie, while the child sits on a wooden bar attached to the wall and eats a chocolate doughnut with rainbow sprinkles. Thursday is National Puppy Day.
Christina shared a clip of her with just the dog, while wearing a Pebble Candice bikini with a hot pink trim.
"New boyfriend," Christina wrote.
The campaign is set to launch over Mother's Day weekend in May. Christina has been friends with the brand's creator, Monica Wise, for about 10 years.
"Her daughter Taylor has been wearing their swimsuits since she was little too," the HGTV star's rep told E! News. "They're really excited for the launch!"
"It was natural that we turned to Christina and Taylor when we launched the line as they are the perfect mommy and me duo," a company rep told E! News. "Christina was excited to help launch the line as she's a true fan of L*Space and is excited to have her mini-me wear it too."
The shoot took place more than two months after Tarek filed for divorce from Christina and three months the two announced they had separated earlier in 2016.
The El Moussas, whose split has made tabloid headlines, are also parents to son Brayden, 1.
Christina recently dated the family's contractor, Gary Anderson, for several months. Her rep told E! News in February, "Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind. She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself."
Tarek also said at the time he was not currently dating anyone.
—Reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro