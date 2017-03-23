Like mother, like daughter!

Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa and ex Tarek El Moussa's 6-year-old daughter Taylor wore similar Pebble-colored bikinis while filming the new "Mommy and Me" ad campaign for L*Space Swimwear's Little L collection. The proud mom and the company posted a slew of behind-the-scenes videos from the set, located by a private pool, on Instagram Stories Wednesday.

In one clip, Christina, wearing an off-the-shoulder Dixie-style bikini, and Taylor, wearing a Little L* Shimmer one with criss cross straps, have fun playing with a hula hoop. Another video shows mom smiling while holding the family's new French bulldog puppy, Cashie, while the child sits on a wooden bar attached to the wall and eats a chocolate doughnut with rainbow sprinkles. Thursday is National Puppy Day.

Christina shared a clip of her with just the dog, while wearing a Pebble Candice bikini with a hot pink trim.

"New boyfriend," Christina wrote.