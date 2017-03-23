Selena Gomez Just Wore Spring's Newest It Shoe

Say hello to spring's newest It shoe!

Selena Gomez stepped out the other day in Robert Clergerie mules of a different nature: flats! And of all the trends coming down the fashion pipeline (like the Miaou chain pants Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and so many others have also been sporting), this one's probably the easiest to start wearing ASAP.

Footwear, in general, is a little more simple to navigate than other fashion dos like statement sleeves or jeans with exaggerated cuffs. Mainly due to the fact you can actually wear them with anything, the only factor to keep in mind is their color (because some color combinations don't look too hot side-by-side).

So before everyone starts wearing them, shop the below Selena-inspired, heel-less mule picks!

Shop the Look

ESC: Flat Mules

Nine West Alibelle Slides, Was: $80, Now: $70

ESC: Flat Mules

Robert Clergerie Alicef Mules, $550

ESC: Flat Mules

Topshop Kara Pointy Flat Mules, $75

ESC: Flat Mules

Joie Aderes Mini Stud Mule, $198

ESC: Flat Mules

Jeffrey Campbell Sarika Flats, $90

ESC: Flat Mules

Stuart Weitzman The Mulearky Flat, $398

ESC: Flat Mules

Abound Zailey Pointed Toe Mule, $40

ESC: Flat Mules

Jenni Kayne Studded Mules, $525

ESC: Flat Mules

Zara Fabric Slingback Shoe, $50

They're the perfect everyday shoe, no?

