Selena Gomez Just Wore Spring's Newest It Shoe

Say hello to spring's newest It shoe!

Selena Gomez stepped out the other day in Robert Clergerie mules of a different nature: flats! And of all the trends coming down the fashion pipeline (like the Miaou chain pants Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and so many others have also been sporting), this one's probably the easiest to start wearing ASAP.

Footwear, in general, is a little more simple to navigate than other fashion dos like statement sleeves or jeans with exaggerated cuffs. Mainly due to the fact you can actually wear them with anything, the only factor to keep in mind is their color (because some color combinations don't look too hot side-by-side).

So before everyone starts wearing them, shop the below Selena-inspired, heel-less mule picks!