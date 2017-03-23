Samir Hussein/Redferns
Let's just say Adele won't be sending any love to these little guys.
With just a few more performances left in her Adele Live 2016 world tour, the Grammy winner has juggled far more surprises than any of us expected. From tearful marriage proposals to shooting t-shirts into audiences, the songstress is well-versed in the art of keeping everyone on their toes—including herself.
However, while the show must always go on, there are some moments that the star had a harder time shaking off—and they included tiny things that flew and crawled.
Here's a look back at all of Adele's run-ins with the insect world.
Adele freaking out because a mosquito was on her is hilarious ? #AdeleLive2017 pic.twitter.com/Vqz6cd2f4f— Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) March 6, 2017
Remember that time she had to run away from a mosquito in Australia?
"I'm sorry, I'm not Australian, I don't like bugs! It was sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!" she screamed in a fan-recorded video.
"They're everywhere," she continued. "They're all trying to kill me!"
Spoiler alert: she lived.
How about when the star fell to the floor to fight a beetle in New Zealand?
"For f--k's sake. I felt something f--king bite me—it's on my f--king ankle!" she told her audience as she rolled around on stage. "You f--king bastard. I'm just not cut out for this."
All of Adele's buggin' out even inspired one 8-year-old to gift her a veil to "keep the bugs off." We're counting down the days until we see the look on the runways.
When a bat welcomes you to a new country @Adele #adelemexico pic.twitter.com/YvCZ7ImDTb— H Ramos (@Hect) November 16, 2016
Perhaps the most bizarre of all of Adele's encounters with creatures that can fly was the time a bat flew into an arena in Mexico.
"There's a bat!" she yelled onstage while flapping her arms, as seen in a video posted on Twitter.
"There's a bat there and it landed by your head!" she continued while pointing in the audience. "It landed right by your head! Oh my God, it's a f--king bat. Welcome to Mexico. It's true, I'm happy to be here, but a f--king bat, Jesus Christ!"
Ok, so we know a bat is technically a mammal, but it was such a highlight, we just had to include it.