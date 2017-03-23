Let's just say Adele won't be sending any love to these little guys.

With just a few more performances left in her Adele Live 2016 world tour, the Grammy winner has juggled far more surprises than any of us expected. From tearful marriage proposals to shooting t-shirts into audiences, the songstress is well-versed in the art of keeping everyone on their toes—including herself.

However, while the show must always go on, there are some moments that the star had a harder time shaking off—and they included tiny things that flew and crawled.

Here's a look back at all of Adele's run-ins with the insect world.