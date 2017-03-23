The song is a track from Mayer's new album The Search for Everything, which contains other breakup songs.

"There were times when tears came out of me, and I went, OK, John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship. This is something more profound," he told The New York Times.

He told the outlet that since his and Perry's split, he has hardly dated, although he has used a dating app, adding, "It's just lot of chatter...we all talk to the same people. There are very few people actually meeting up."

He also talked about wanting to settle down with someone and start a family.

"I wish there was somebody to throw me the 40th," he said. "I want the baby with the protective earphones" [by the side of the stage]."