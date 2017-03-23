Tom Cruise Has Feared Practicing His Scientology Beliefs ''Openly''

Tom Cruise may be Scientology's most famous face, but even he's admitted to being afraid of practicing his beliefs openly.

The Jack Reacher star was a topic of discussion in Stephen Galloway's new book, Leading Lady, which focuses on former CEO of Paramount Pictures Sherry Lansing.

The book recounts a time in which Cruise's Scientology beliefs got in the way of his professional career. In 2003, Lansing had to step between Cruise—a crucial asset for Paramount—and the studio's former president of production, John Goldwyn. At the time, the producer was in the middle of a divorce from his Scientologist wife, Colleen Camp, and fighting for custody of their daughter.

PageSix spoke with Goldwyn who revealed he'd told the court that he believed Scientology was "being applied to alienate the affection" of his daughter. This, of course, resulted in Camp passing their divorce papers along to Scientology leaders, including Cruise.